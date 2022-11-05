“I’m going to get cooked for this” - Rapper Stormzy names his dream 5-a-side team including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

British rapper and Manchester United fan Stormzy has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his dream 5-a-side team.

The 29-year-old has shown his allegiance to the Red Devils by choosing three of their legends.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper was asked by Sky Sports for his ideal five-a-side team, to which he replied (via The Sun):

"That's tough. I'm going to get cooked for this!"

Stormzy went with Peter Schmeichel in goal - the 'The Great Dane' was a phenomenon for Manchester United in the 90s.

Schmeichel made 386 appearances, keeping 174 clean sheets for Sir Alex Ferguson's side from 1999 to 2001.

He was renowned for his spectacular shot-stopping abilities alongside his agility and athleticism despite being 6 foot 5 inches tall.

Meanwhile, Stormzy chose United and England hero Rio Ferdinand in defense.

The London-born defender was a mountain at the back for the Red Devils, making 455 appearances for the club.

He was instrumental at the back for the Old Trafford outfit in the Premier League and Champions League double-winning 2007-08 campaign.

United conceded just 22 goals in the league, thanks to the formidable partnership he forged with Nemanja Vidic.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



- Champions League winner

- 6x Premier League winner

- 6x PFA Team of the Year

- 81 England caps

- Almost 800 career games



An absolute Rolls-Royce of a centre-back Happy birthday, @rioferdy5 ! 🥳- Champions League winner- 6x Premier League winner- 6x PFA Team of the Year- 81 England caps- Almost 800 career gamesAn absolute Rolls-Royce of a centre-back

Stormzy picked a phenomenal front trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazario.

Lionel Messi has won seven Ballons d'Or during his career and has impressed this season at Paris Saint-Germain with 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 appearances.

The Argentine has made 830 appearances throughout his career, scoring 695 goals and providing 332 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading international goalscorer with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

He notched up his 700th club career goal in a 2-1 win over Everton with United on 9 October, 2022.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Ronaldo Nazario on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"He has every right to feel he is the greatest footballer of all time, he's achieved fantastic things. In terms of statistics, he really is above the greatest legends of world football."

Ronaldo Nazario was perhaps the greatest number nine that the world has ever seen.

The Real Madrid legend bagged 295 goals and provided 76 assists in 452 appearances throughout his career.

The Brazilian won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Lionel Messi to return to the Spanish league before Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi left La Liga in 2021

La Liga president Tebas has hinted that he regards Lionel Messi as a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona after leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo left La Liga in 2016 when he joined Juventus from Madrid for €117 million.

Tebas responded to a question regarding both players leaving the Spanish league.

He said (Mirror):

"Well, I think Messi has to come back before Cristiano ... But they left and we're still at the highest level, right?"

Harshal @harshal57gd



Goals - :472 :450

Assists - :176 :119

Trophies - :26 :15

Ballon D'ors - :5 :4

Laliga POTY - :7 :1

Messi Vs Ronaldo Stats during their time at Spain (2009-2018);
Goals - 🇦🇷:472 🇵🇹:450
Assists - 🇦🇷:176 🇵🇹:119
Trophies - 🇦🇷:26 🇵🇹:15
Ballon D'ors - 🇦🇷:5 🇵🇹:4
Laliga POTY - 🇦🇷:7 🇵🇹:1
Golden Boots - 🇦🇷:5 🇵🇹:3

The Argentine has been in brilliant form this season for PSG, but his contract at the Parc des Princes expires next summer.

He has been linked with a return to Barca and a move to Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.

