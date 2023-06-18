"I’m not going to give up until (Arteta) says he doesn’t want me" - Arsenal star wants to fight for place in team amid exit rumours

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe wants to fight for a place in Mikel Arteta's side as speculation grows over his future.

Smith Rowe told The Times that Arteta wants to keep him at the Emirates:

“Arsenal are my club, and I’m not going to give up until (Arteta) says he doesn’t want me. But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team, and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team.”

The English midfielder struggled for game time last season amid fitness issues, making only 15 appearances. The 22-year-old was touted as a future star for the Gunners, but he somewhat regressed in the recently concluded campaign.

Smith Rowe was given the nickname the 'Croydon Kevin De Bruyne' in the season before. He impressed in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 37 games across competitions.

However, Smith Rowe is being linked with a departure from the Emirates this summer. The Sun reports that West Ham United would like him to be included in a deal that sees Declan Rice head in the opposite direction.

The Englishman has three years left on his contract with Arsenal and seems eager to break back into Arteta's starting lineup. That may be a tough ask, though, as Martin Odegaard has become the Gunners' midfield protagonist.

Arsenal close to signing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz looks close to joining the Gunners.

Smith Rowe's chances of returning to a prominent role in the Arsenal side is thrown further into jeopardy by their pursuit of Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Gunners are close to sealing the Chelsea forward's signing. The north Londoners have reportedly all but agreed on personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Arteta is said to be keen on having Havertz join his attack and help Gabriel Jesus up front. However, the German could also be used in an attacking midfield role, as that was his predominant position before the last two seasons at Chelsea.

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £74 million. He has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Stamford Bridge, and the 2022-23 campaign was a difficult one.

The young forward played in a false nine but only scored nine goals in 47 games across competitions. He perhaps performs better in an attacking midfield, and his displays for Leverkusen in the position led to Chelsea spending big on him three years ago.

A move to the Emirates for Havertz is now reportedly dependent on the final offer from Arsenal. The overall deal is expected to cost Arteta's side €80 million.

