“I'm going to go 2-1” - Michail Antonio predicts who will win Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has backed Liverpool to secure a win in their Premier League fixture against Manchester City this weekend (March 10).

The Merseysiders have been in excellent form this season, sitting atop the league table a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men have recorded 19 wins, six draws, and just two losses so far this campaign.

Liverpool, however, have suffered an injury crisis, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Alisson Becker currently on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, City have received a huge boost with Kevin De Bruyne returning from his hamstring injury that had him out of action for the first half of the season. The Belgian playmaker has racked up 11 assists since his return in January.

Manchester City have been on an unbeaten run across all competitions since their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League at the start of December. The Cityzens recently thrashed Luton Town 6-2 in the FA Cup, largely thanks to Erling Haaland's five goals and De Bruyne's four assists.

They secured a late 3-1 victory against Manchester United at the Etihad last weekend courtesy of Phil Foden's 80th-minute strike and Haaland's stoppage-time goal.

Giving his prediction for the Reds' clash against Manchester City, Antonio said (via TBR Football):

“That’s a massive, massive game. I’m going to say Liverpool win and I’m going to go 2-1.”

Before meeting in the Premier League this weekend, the Merseysiders will face Sparta Praha in the Europa League while City play Copenhagen in the Champions League.

"Put them under severe pressure" - Paul Merson names Liverpool's 'X-factor' in PL clash against Manchester City

Paul Merson believes the Reds can defeat the reigning English champions in their upcoming encounter if Mohamed Salah starts. The Egyptian forward has been in dangerous form for his side this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

Salah suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty at AFCON, missing six games for the Reds as a result. He briefly returned to action in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford last month, scoring and assisting in the match before being sidelined again due to muscular problems.

Merson believes Salah could be the deciding factor in the top-of-the-table clash this weekend, insisting Manchester City will perish if he gets on the pitch. The pundit said in his column for Sky Sports:

"Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City if he plays. Without him, I don't see how they're going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch."