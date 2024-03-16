"I’m going to go with 5-0 to them" - Former Reds star makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup fixture

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has backed his former side to hammer Manchester United in their FA Cup clash on Sunday, March 17.

The Merseysiders will travel to Old Trafford to face United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. Both sides have had a contrasting season. While Jurgen Klopp's side are pushing for a quadruple, including a UEFA Europa League, the Red Devils could go trophyless this season.

Ahead of their FA Cup quarter-finals clash, Jose Enrique shared his prediction on The Counter Attack Podcast, saying (via Goal):

"I don’t fancy Manchester United to get a result on Sunday. Obviously when I was at Liverpool I didn’t get to experience them being this superior to Manchester United – it was more of a 50/50 when I played and sometimes United were the better team."

He added:

"This is still a difficult game for Liverpool, but I really think they are going to win. Manchester United are actually playing worse at Old Trafford than when they play away from home – it’s not the same as it used to be when I was playing.

"I’d love Liverpool to pick up a really big win here – I’m going to go with 5-0 to them. They’re scoring so many goals at the moment and their attack is as good as it’s been all season. I’d love a big result like that – firstly for Liverpool but also for Jurgen Klopp."

The last time these two sides faced off was at Anfield in the Premier League on December 17, 2023, which ended in a goalless draw.

Manchester United and Liverpool's route to FA Cup quarter-final

Manchester United began their FA Cup 2023-24 campaign with a 2-0 win over Football League One side Wigan Athletic away in the third round. They then beat League Two side Newport County 4-2 away in the fourth round.

The Red Devils then beat fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest away 1-0 in a close encounter in the fifth round. Casemiro's 89th-minute goal secured their passage into the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, beat Arsenal 2-0 away in the third round of the FA Cup 2023-24. They then beat Championship sides Norwich City 5-2 and Southampton 3-0 in the fourth and fifth rounds respectively at home.

The Merseysiders have won eight FA Cups in their history, with the latest win coming in the 2021-22 season. They beat Chelsea in the final in the penalty shootout.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have won 12 FA Cups, with their last one being in the 2015-16 season. They beat Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time in the final.