"I'm going to go with" – Robbie Savage makes bold scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City to defeat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 3).

The Cityzens, who marched on to win the treble past season, are currently second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 59 points from 26 matches. They are on an 18-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are sixth with 44 points from 26 league outings so far this season. They have registered seven wins and just one loss, a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the league, in their last nine games.

In his column for the Planet Sport, Savage claimed that Manchester City will prove to be too strong for Erik ten Hag's side in their upcoming league contest. He wrote:

"It's the Manchester derby, City against United. City are looking equal their record of 55 consecutive home games where they've scored a goal. They're currently on 54 but it will be 55 against United."

Predicting a home victory at the Etihad on Sunday, Savage concluded:

"Though United on the road are doing very, very well. They've won their last six away from home in all competitions. But I just think Manchester City are too strong, too good against probably a weakened United side... with injuries especially in that back line. I'm going to go with Manchester City three, Manchester United nil."

Manchester City, who beat their city rivals 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this campaign, boast an upper hand over the Red Devils. They have won six times and lost twice in their past nine meetings against United.

Erik ten Hag offers injury updates ahead of Manchester United's league match at City

Ahead of his team's visit to Manchester City, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was asked if Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane will be fit for their next contest. He replied (h/t manutd.com):

"They fought to be part [of the 1-0 FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest] and they came well out of the game. I think they will be available for Sunday as well. And for the rest, I don't think players will return for Sunday, so we do it with the squad from yesterday."

Both Fernandes and Varane were reportedly injury doubts in their team's recent 1-0 FA Cup fifth round win at Nottingham Forest. However, both stars played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday (February 28).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to miss a host of players in their contest at Manchester City. Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia are all set to miss Sunday's clash.