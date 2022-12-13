France are set to face Morocco on December 14 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. One of the major highlights of the game will be a face-off between Paris Saint-Germain teammates Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe.

They have become inseparable friends at the Parc des Princes, and have joked about facing each other at the World Cup in the past.

Mbappé: "I will have to destroy my friend... It will break my heart a little but that's football."



Hakimi: "I'm going to smash him."



@beinsports_FR Throwback to January 2022, when Kylian Mbappé predicted he would face Achraf Hakimi at the World Cup:Mbappé: "I will have to destroy my friend... It will break my heart a little but that's football."Hakimi: "I'm going to smash him." Throwback to January 2022, when Kylian Mbappé predicted he would face Achraf Hakimi at the World Cup:Mbappé: "I will have to destroy my friend... It will break my heart a little but that's football."Hakimi: "I'm going to smash him."🎥 @beinsports_FR https://t.co/L5Mh3mCW1u

In a video recorded in January 2022, Mbappe warned Hakimi about what would happen if their countries faced each other at the FIFA World Cup:

"Education City stadium, 40,000 can be there, France-Tunisia. I hope we win and after we play against Morocco. And I have to destroy my friend."

Hakimi retorted in the same manner, stating:

"I'm going to kill him."

The French goalscorer responded:

"It breaks my heart, but you know how football is, it is what it is. I have to kill him."

Mbappe has been with the Parisians since 2017, where he has grown in leaps and bounds, becoming the best footballer in the French league. Hakimi only joined the club in 2021, but the duo quickly became friends as the Frenchman helped the Moroccan integrate.

During the prolonged transfer saga between Real Madrid and PSG for Kylian Mbappe, Hakimi knew Mbappe would stay in France before the news became official. Speaking to La Resistencia, the right-back revealed that Mbappe had informed him about his decision days before:

"Let's see, the teammates found out in the field, but since I'm friends with him I found out a few days before. I received calls from people who hadn't written to me for years asking me what my friend was going to do."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Walid Regragui: "Hakimi knows Mbappé better than I do. We are not going to make an anti-Mbappe plan."



"Unfortunately, it's not just him. When you know the level of Griezmann between the lines." Walid Regragui: "Hakimi knows Mbappé better than I do. We are not going to make an anti-Mbappe plan." "Unfortunately, it's not just him. When you know the level of Griezmann between the lines." https://t.co/8BHBfIAUwJ

France manager Didier Deschamps hails Morocco ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final clash

While Morocco exceeded expectations with a win over Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, France saw off England's challenge and both sides will now face each other for a spot in the final.

Speaking after the match against the Three Lions, Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps expressed his admiration for underdogs Morocco:

“Not many people expected them at this level, but they are there, and it’s not a surprise. They’ve only conceded one goal in five games. They deserve to be there, it’s logical.”

Deschamps will hope that the Atlas Lions' defense can be breached when the sides clash in the FIFA World Cup. It will be a tough game for France, but the reigning champions are expected to win and secure a seat in the final.

