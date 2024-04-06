"I’m not going to lie!” - Manchester City loanee open to joining Real Madrid despite Premier League dream

Manchester City defender Yan Couto has opened up about his future amidst reported interest in him from Real Madrid.

Couto joined the Cityzens from Brazilian side Coritiba FC in 2020 but has spent time away on loan at different clubs. He is currently in his second loan spell at Girona, having joined them for the second time in 2022. He has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

Couto helped Girona put up a La Liga title challenge earlier but they appear to have fallen away, sitting 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid. However, he has been linked with a move to Los Blancos. The Brazilian right-back recently spoke about his future on Catalunya Radio, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Real Madrid want me? Well, it would be an option if they are interested… I’m not going to lie!

“I’m a Man City player, I have a contract there and it’s my dream to play for City."

The Spanish giants currently have Dani Carvajal as their first-choice right-back but he is 32 years old now. They have used Lucas Vasquez as a right-back in Carvajal's absence.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis. However, with the former being 33, they could also look to strengthen the position in the summer.

Real Madrid star on longer break than Manchester City ahead of UCL clash

The two European giants are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Santiago Bernabeu will host the first leg on April 9 while the second leg will take place eight days later at the Etihad.

Real Madrid last played on March 31 as they beat Athletic Club at home in La Liga and will next face City. Manchester City, meanwhile, drew against Arsenal on March 31, beat Aston Villa on April 3 and are set to face Crystal Palace away on April 6. Pep Guardiola recently complained about the difference in the preparation times for both sides.

When asked about the longer break, Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen (via Goal):

"We are not used to not playing for nine days. If you ask me today, it suits me very well. It won't be a disadvantage for us but I don't know if it will be a big advantage. We are all used to playing every week."

The winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

