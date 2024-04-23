"I’m going to need that explained to me!" - Rio Ferdinand left surprised by key incident in Arsenal-Chelsea PL clash

Rio Ferdinand expressed his surprise after VAR didn't intervene for Nicolas Jackson's challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu during the Arsenal vs Chelsea clash on Tuesday, April 23.

The Gunners took an early lead thanks to a fourth-minute strike from Leandro Trossard. The Blues showed a few flashes of brilliance, with Jackson leading the charge on their counter-attacks. However, the Senegalese striker, in keeping with his season so far, failed to deliver the end product.

In the first-half, Jackson made a rash tackle as he stepped on Tomiyasu's leg with his studs showing and the Japanese full-back was left groaning in pain. Referee Simon Hooper, however, didn't even show the striker a yellow card and VAR Peter Bankes didn't intervene either after a potential red card check.

Ferdinand was left flabbergasted by the incident and the Manchester United legend said on TNT (via @afcstuff on X):

"Wow- I am going to need that explained to me."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal, meanwhile, ran away with the game in the second half. Ben White converted from close range (52') to make it 2-0. Kai Havertz provided two beautiful finishes (57', 65') to further hurt his former club.

Ben White secured his first ever brace in the 70th minute with a dinked finish from a classy Martin Odegaard ball, although the full-back might have been attempting a cross.

Arsenal score 100 goals across competitions during the game against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard's opening goal against Chelsea was Arsenal's 100th across competitions this season. They have achieved that feat 23 times in their long history, as relayed by the broadcast team. By the end of the match, the Gunners took their tally to 104 goals in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta's team have now scored 82 goals this season in the Premier League, the most by any club. They have conceded 26, the least by any club in the league.

The Gunners have also won 12 of 14 games since the turn of the year. Despite the blazing form, Arteta's side winning the league is not in their hands as they need Manchester City to slip up at some point before the end of the season.