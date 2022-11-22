“I’m going to Qatar” – Xavi reveals which game he will be watching live at the stadium during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed he will be heading to Qatar to watch the game between Spain and Germany on 28 November at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain and Germany clash in a Group E encounter and Xavi is expecting big things from Luis Enrique's side. He said (via Barca Universal, quoted by Victor Navarro):

“I’m going to Qatar and I’ll watch the Spain-Germany match. Luis Enrique can go a long way in this World Cup."

Speaking about his strategy of managing players once they return from the World Cup, Xavi continued:

“The player who does not win the World Cup or does not meet the expectations of his country will be difficult to manage. We will give them a week or ten days to disconnect and come with recharged batteries.”

Xavi also named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

“I see Brazil as very strong, with Neymar at the helm, and Argentina with Leo very motivated. I see Brazil and Argentina a step above, For me, there is no discussion about that. Messi is the best in the world and in history, whether he wins the World Cup or not.

"I see Leo as very strong. In the last six months, we have seen the best Messi again and he will make a difference. Scaloni is doing very well. Argentina and Brazil will reach the semi-finals or the final. I wish them luck.”

Spain star Ferran Torres speaks about relationship with Luis Enrique ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain star Ferran Torres spoke about his relationship with Luis Enrique ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Torres is currently in a relationship with Enrique's daughter Sira Martinez. However, the situation is not tough to manage for Torres. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think the coach and I, we know how to differentiate between when it’s family and when we are manager and player. I think we have to get on with it in a natural way, just that and we’re getting along fine.”

On Spain's opening World Cup match against Costa Rica, Torres continued:

“When you play against a team that is closed it’s always harder. They play in a very compact way. It will be hard. We are a team with a lot ahead of us, we are very young. The young ones, we are very hungry, very ambitious and keen to show off our football.”

In 31 appearances for Spain, Torres has 13 goals and two assists.

