“I’m going to quit playing” – Recalling how Lionel Messi made Barcelona midfielder want to give up football 

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has recalled his time at Camp Nou, claiming he wanted to give up football after training with Lionel Messi.

During his journeyman career across Europe, the German-born Ghana international played for a host of clubs including the Blaugrana.

The versatile midfielder joined Barcelona on 21 January, 2019, on a surprise loan deal from Sassuolo until the end of the 2018-19 season.

At Camp Nou, he trained with Lionel Messi and has admitted that he was mesmerized by the natural talent of the Argentine superstar.

The now-Hertha BSC star joked that he felt so inadequate training with Lionel Messi that he considered hanging up his boots. He told DAZN:

"Training with Messi left me speechless. I had always said that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi is something else. He's not normal.

"While training with him, I felt inadequate for the first time in my career. He was doing incredible things. I felt like saying, 'I'm done, I'm going to quit playing!'"

The former AC Milan midfielder has claimed that his time spent at the Catalan club was memorable for him.

Boateng has claimed that he himself could not digest that it was Barca who wanted him. He added:

"The six months at Barcelona were incredible.

"At first, I didn't believe it. I thought it was Espanyol who wanted me, not the real Barcelona!"

Boateng only spent six months at the Nou Camp and only made four appearances for the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, left the Blaugrana in 2021 and joined Paris Saint-German (PSG) on a free transfer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a force to be reckoned with at the age of 35 and has been on fire for PSG this campaign.

The Argentina international has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 25 games this campaign across all competitions.

Lionel Messi 'closer than ever' to re-joining Barcelona due to 'internal problem' at PSG

Lionel Messi is reportedly edging closer than ever to rejoining Barcelona because of an 'internal problem' at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The World Cup-winning superstar is out of contract in the summer and could move on a free transfer.

As reported by El Nacional, PSG will need to reduce their wage bill by 30% to comply with FFP regulations.

The French side were €390 million over the limit last financial year and have to balance the books.

The report claims the financial issue has seen Messi edge closer to a return to Barca, who themselves are in a financial crisis.

