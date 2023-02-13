Lionel Messi 'closer than ever' to re-joining Barcelona due to 'internal problem' at PSG: Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly edging closer than ever to rejoining Barcelona because of an 'internal problem' at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine is out of contract in the summer and could move on a free transfer.

As per a report in El Nacional, PSG need to reduce their wage bill by 30% to avoid FFP issues. The French side were €390 million over the limit last financial year and have a lot to do to balance the books.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



Barça legend

Argentina legend

Football legend Leo Messi:Barça legendArgentina legendFootball legend Leo Messi: 👇Barça legendArgentina legendFootball legend https://t.co/C6OY7uQYtq

The report claims the financial issue has seen Messi edge closer to a return to Barcelona, who themselves are in a financial crisis. Joan Laporta has confirmed that they are looking to reduce their wage bill by another €70 million in the summer.

Lionel Messi's brother Matias took shots at the Catalan side last week in a viral clip. He claimed that the PSG superstar would not return until Laporta was removed as the club president. Matias had said:

"I have a SPORT clip that says 'Messi should return to Barcelona' and I said 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona', and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta."

"People [in Barcelona] did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

Lionel Messi urged to snub Barcelona and PSG and move to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has urged Lionel Messi to consider a move to Saudi Arabia. He claims that the clubs in the Middle East would match the salaries offered by PSG and Barcelona easily.

Masharipov told SPORTS.ru:

"I haven't read the opinion about Xavi. I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money."

"Cristiano wanted to come, the transfer was done. It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."

PSG have the option to extend Lionel Messi's contract for another season should he not pen a new deal.

Poll : 0 votes