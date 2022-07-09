"I’m going to renew my contract” - Real Madrid star set to extend stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed that he is going to sign a contract extension with the Spanish giants. The 21-year-old Brazilian international said that it was a dream to play for Real Madrid and that he is ready to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeau.

He joined Brazilian club Santos in 2011 and spent his youth days playing for the same club. The scouts of Los Blancos were highly impressed with Rodrygo's capabilities, sealing an official deal in 2019. The Brazilian youngster was signed to an initial three-year contract on undisclosed wages.

Speaking to Spanish outlet ABC, Rodrygo revealed the new contract he is due to sign before the new La Liga season. He said via Managing Madrid:

“It was already a dream to come here, I’ve been here for three years and now I’m going to renew my contract. I’m very proud of myself and the work I’m doing, but I still have a lot more to show.”

The new contract would see him stay in the Spanish capital until 2027-28 with a two-fold rise in the wage structure. The expected release clause for the young star is believed to be somewhere near £1 billion, according to journalist Mario Cortegana.

The Brazilian youngster played a key role as a super-sub last season, scoring two crucial goals for the team in the Champions League semifinals clash against Manchester City. Rodrygo played 49 matches for the Spanish club across different competitions last season, scoring nine goals and assisting 10 more.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Rodrygo is set to renew his contract with Real Madrid until 2027 or 2028, the player prefers two more years and the club, three. The Brazilian's salary is expected to be doubled as well. @abc_deportes ✍️ Rodrygo is set to renew his contract with Real Madrid until 2027 or 2028, the player prefers two more years and the club, three. The Brazilian's salary is expected to be doubled as well. @abc_deportes ✍️🇧🇷 https://t.co/jaZIczOlMM

Further into the conversation with ABC, Rodrygo also fired back at those, including Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, who said Real Madrid did not deserve to win the Champions League last season.

Rodrygo added:

“We don’t care that people say the Champions League was luck because it wasn’t, it was hard work. Once it can be luck but not three times. City played better than us, but in the decisive minutes we were better and deserved to qualify.”

Real Madrid adding more muscle in midfield for new season

Los Blancos were in contention to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, the Frenchman decided to stay back at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Disappointed at failing to land Mbappe, they went ahead and signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for a reported fee of €100m.

He will add more strength to the Real midfield, which already consists of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far