"I’m going to stay here for sure" - Arsenal loanee not interested in rejoining Mikel Arteta's side in January

Kieran Tierney has clarified that he will not return to Arsenal halfway through his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko taking over as first-choice left-back at the Emirates, the Scotland international was sent over to Spain on a season-long loan deal. Takehiro Tomiyasu provided able cover, which meant Tierney would've struggled for minutes this season.

However, the Japan international will be away with his nation on AFC Asian Cup duty, while Zinchenko is seemingly struggling with a calf problem. Amid these worries, the Gunners could potentially call back Tierney to fill in at left-back.

Shutting down claims of returning to north London in January, however, Tierney told the Daily Record (via Arseblog):

“Several people have already asked me if I was going to return to Arsenal now and the answer is no."

“I’m going to stay here for sure. As for staying here longer, the decision is not mine. But the only thing I can say is that I love playing for Real [Sociedad]. And I’m enjoying it very much."

The 26-year-old defender has had to battle a hamstring problem this season, due to which he missed nine matches. However, he has now returned to action and made 12 appearances across competitions for the La Liga outfit, bagging an assist.

He arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2019 on a reported €27 million deal. Since then, Tierney has made 124 appearances for the Gunners, bagging five goals and 14 assists.

Pundit believes Oleksandr Zinchenko could cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Oleksandr Zinchenko (via Getty Images)

Micky Gray has expressed his reservations about Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international's defensive skills have been questioned by many in recent weeks.

Zinchenko was called out for his poor one-on-one defending that led to Mohamed Salah's equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on December 23. Addressing the defender's performance, Gray told The Sunday Session (via talkSPORT):

"I've got to be honest with you, and I've seen him not just this game and it was a huge game, I think he might cost Arsenal the Premier League. I think he struggles in a one v one situation because I think he has a lack of pace."

Mikel Arteta's men are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, with 40 points, five behind leaders Liverpool. They face the Reds once again on Sunday in a third-round FA Cup clash at the Emirates (January 7).