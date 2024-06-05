"I'm going to talk to them this summer" - Manchester City defender offers opinion on his future at Etihad

Manchester City defender Yan Cuto has revealed that his future at the club is up to his agent to decide. The Brazilian has been phenomenal for the Abu Dhabi-based club’s sister organization, Girona.

Cuto has been pivotal for the Catalan club's rise and Champions League qualification this season, making 34 appearances and contributing a goal and eight assists. His performances have gotten him two call-ups for his national team.

Speaking in an interview with Globo Esporte about his future, the Brazilian said:

“I had a very good season at Girona. Now that my loan ends, I’m looking at what to do for the future, but I’m with Manchester City. I have a contract with them until 2026, I’m going to talk to them this summer. We’ll sort it out and leave it in the hands of my manager, the season isn’t over for me. There’s the Copa América, and I’m going to stay focused here. There’s a long window, and I’ll leave it in their hands to decide the best destination for me.”

Cuto is yet to make an appearance for Manchester City since he signed for them in 2020. The 22-year-old will hope he can eventually feature for the Champions of England. He has impressed consistently out on loan and could potentially be an asset to the reigning champions in the years to come.

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne refuses to rule out Saudi Arabia move

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has refused to rule out a move to Saudi Arabia in the near future amid speculation. The Belgian has won every prize available in club football with the reigning Premier League champions and could be set for a new challenge.

Speaking via Ski, the Belgian explained that a move would not be out of the question, saying:

“For Michele [his wife], an exotic adventure is okay. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family. I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen. My eldest son is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.”

The 33-year-old treble-winning Manchester City midfielder concluded, saying:

"At my age, you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven't had to think about that yet."

Kevin De Bruyne being open to a move to the Saudi Pro-League will come as good news to the organizers of the competition. The Gulf state has invested a vast amount of money into its domestic league, bringing in stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in recent years.