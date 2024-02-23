"I'm going to upset a couple of people here" - Chelsea legend John Terry names Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT role model for young players

Former Chelsea captain and club legend John Terry believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the best role model for young players in the world. The former Chelsea man faced Cristiano Ronaldo multiple times in his time at Manchester United and witnessed his development into one of the best in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest footballers in history with his quality showings over the years for club and country. The 39-year-old has won the Ballon d'Or five times, at least three times more than any other footballer in history, bar Lionel Messi.

John Terry recently spoke with the PFA, where he revealed his admiration for the Portuguese forward and declared him as the ultimate role model. The former defender praised Ronaldo for being the best everywhere he's been in his career, as well.

He said:

"I'm going to upset a couple of people here but I think I'm going to have to go with Ronaldo. When you're talking probably the best ever, probably him and Messi, he has to be in my team. "

"And I think because he's been away and done it not only in the Premier League, done it in other countries and still achieved what he's achieved is incredible."

"Like you said, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, it has been in the last 20 years and will continue to be, but this guy, everywhere he's gone, he's been one of the very best and continued to score goals. For every young player, he's your prime example of who to look up to."

Cristiano Ronaldo famously won his first UEFA Champions League title with Manchester United after John Terry missed a penalty in the 2008 final. Both United and Chelsea were England's elite teams in the mid to late-2000s.

Cristiano Ronaldo on target for Al-Nassr in Champions League win

Al-Nassr booked their place in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-0 win in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash against Al Feiha on February 21. Cristiano Ronaldo was on target in the first leg, a 1-0 win for his side away from home and also in the second leg at home.

Al-Nassr came into the game on the back of successive wins over Al-Feiha and Al-Fateh in the Champions League and Saudi Pro League, respectively. Ronaldo scored in both triumphs and extended his scoring run to three games.

Otavio opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the first half against Al Feiha in the second leg before Ronaldo added a second to seal the win. They will face Emirati side Al-Ain in the last eight of the competition next month, with the first leg set to take place away for Al Nassr.