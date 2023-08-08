"I'm going 'what are you doing you d***head, calm down'" - Ex-Manchester United star slams Andre Onana for shouting at Harry Maguire

Ben Foster has hit out at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his antics towards Harry Maguire during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Onana tore into Maguire when the English defender a clumsy mistake that allowed Dortmund in on goal. The Cameroonian shot-stopper prevented BvB from subsequently scoring but he couldn't let his new teammate off the hook.

The 27-year-old has since insisted that he only did so because he demands a lot from his teammates and himself. However, his tirade towards Maguire has drawn polarizing opinions from fans and pundits.

Foster is firmly against Onana's actions and he reckons the Cameroon international was wrong to shout at the Red Devils defender. The former Manchester United goalkeeper told Mark Goldbridge on The United Stand:

"You don't need to go shouting and raving and stuff like that. I guarantee you every single player that's a football player in any dressing room up and down the country will have seen him racing after Maguire and shouting at him there and gone 'nah that's bang out of order'."

Foster is then asked whether Onana and Maguire will no longer hold a good relationship following the incident. He insists that the latter will be aggrieved with his new teammate:

"Without doubt. If I'm Maguire and somebody's doing that to me i'm going 'what are you doing you dickhead, calm down'."

Onana is renowned not only for his ball-playing abilities as a goalkeeper but also for his loud and proud character. He is well-known as a confident personality who isn't afraid to let his teammates know when they have gone wrong.

However, some think he was a little over the top given the encounter between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund was a friendly. Moreover, there is a ton of speculation over Maguire's future and the incident did the under-fire English defender no favors.

Manchester United's Tom Heaton heaps praise on Onana

Tom Heaton praises his new teammate Andre Onana.

Tom Heaton has lavished praise on Onana who he is likely to be backup to in the upcoming season. The Manchester United goalkeeper has told MUTV that the Cameroonian is a great character while also talking up his style of play:

"He has been great. He is a real good lad and a great character. I have really enjoyed the style of his play, I think he will suit this manager and how he wants to play really well."

Onana has settled in well at Manchester United although he got his Old Trafford debut off to a nightmare start. Diogo Dalot lost possession against RC Lens in a pre-season friendly and the new Red Devils No.1 was lobbed from the halfway line.

Erik ten Hag's side did fight back to comfortably win 3-1 against the Ligue 1 side. Onana said after the game that he is 'the big man at the back' and ready to face the flak for such setbacks as Lens' opening goal.