"I'm gonna lose it soon", "He ruins it" - Manchester United fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI to face Newcastle United

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Alejandro Garnacho's inclusion in the starting XI for the match against Newcastle United. They have taken to social media to vent their frustration, as many are annoyed about the winger’s faltering form.
Garnacho has not scored or assisted a goal in three successive matches, including Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Olympique Lyon. He has also failed to leave his mark on the field all season, with four goals and just one assist in 30 league appearances.
There are also other notable changes to the lineup at St James’ Park. In goal, Andre Onana's mistakes in the midweek draw with Lyon have brought Altay Bayindir's selection. Teenager Harry Amass gets his first senior start at left-wing-back, with Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, and Noussair Mazraoui sitting in the centre. Diogo Dalot will start in his right-wing-back role.
Bruno Fernandes looks set to play in the midfield with Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen. Garnacho will start in attacking midfield, while Joshua Zirkzee will start up top. However, fans are particularly displeased with the Argentine winger's presence, as they shared comments like these:
"HE STARTED GARNACHO AGAIN, GUYS IM GONNA LOSE IT SOON" a fan was angry.
"garnacho ruins it" another complained.
"Why the hell does garnacho never get dropped?" another was annoyed.
"i can’t watch Garnacho again man" this fan was frustrated.
"Garnacho again? We are done." another claimed.
Newcastle target historic double as shaky Manchester United visit St James’ Park
When both sides meet at St James’ Park today (April 13), Newcastle United could do the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 1930/31. Having won their last three league games, the Magpies are riding high, and with a spot in the Champions League on the cards, the motivation is that much greater.
Only one of Newcastle’s last five clashes with United has resulted in defeat. Earlier this season, Eddie Howe's men enjoyed a 2-0 win at Old Trafford (December 30). Manchester United, for their part, remain unconvincing. A 2-2 draw with Lyon in midweek would have underlined familiar defensive issues, and little evidence of work in progress under Ruben Amorim.
Newcastle are in seventh place with 53 points and a game in hand. A win over the struggling Red Devils would move them into the top four. Given their attacking prowess and United’s leaky defense, the Magpies are certainly favored to capture all three points and make history in the process.