“I’m not gonna say” - David Beckham gets Champions League prediction wrong after being forced into answering by Thierry Henry

In a hilarious interaction, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham made a wrong prediction to Thierry Henry about PSG's UEFA Champions League game at AC Milan on Tuesday (November 7).

Beckham, who has played for both PSG and Milan, was at the San Siro filming a video for social media when Henry asked him to predict the result of the upcoming contest.

"The big man. In his old stadium, watching both of his teams," the Frenchman said (as per TNT Sports via Mirror) before adding "Who's gonna win?".

Beckham initially relented:

"I'm not gonna say."

However, on coaxed to give a response by Henry, the Englishman predicted a draw, but as things turned out, Milan won 2-1 on the night.

The Parisians made the perfect start at the San Siro. New signing Milan Skriniar marking his competitive return to his old stomping ground by opening the scoring inside nine minutes.

However, Milan hit back through Rafael Leao after just three minutes before Olivier Giroud netted the winner five minutes into the second period. With the win, Milan snapped a three-game winless start to their European sojourn.

The Rossoneri are third in the standings with five points from four games, one behind second-placed PSG and two adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

How did David Beckham and Thierry Henry fare in the UEFA Champions League?

Thierry Henry (left) and David Beckham

Both Thierry Henry and David Beckham played over 100 games in the UEFA Champions League for multiple clubs.

Both players won the competition once as part of continental trebles. Henry did so with an all-conquering Barcelona side in 2008-09, while Beckham had won the competition with Manchester United exactly a decade earlier.

Henry bagged 50 goals and 22 assists in 112 games in the Champions League for three different clubs. Most of those goal contributions - 35 goals and 15 assists in 77 games - came with Arsenal across nine seasons in two stints.

Meanwhile, Beckham made 107 appearances in the Champions League for four different clubs, contributing 16 goals and 39 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 14 goals and 30 assists in 77 games - came with Manchester United.

The Englishman's two other Champions League goals came with Real Madrid. He didn't score in the competition for Milan or PSG.