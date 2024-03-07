"I’m gonna still put him up there" - Pundit believes Liverpool have a player who is on the same level as Kylian Mbappe

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff has insisted Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is on the same level as Kylian Mbappe.

Salah, 31, has been in red-hot form for the Reds this season, posting 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 games across competitions. He continues to be the Merseysiders' protagonist having lit up the Premier League ever since arriving in July 2017.

The Egyptian forward is Liverpool's third all-time top goalscorer with 205 goals in 333 games. He's become a hero at Anfield with his agility, goalscoring prowess, and footballing IQ.

Expand Tweet

McAnuff was asked which three wingers are the best in the world right now. He named Salah alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (via TBR Football):

"Saka, Mbappe are we saying we can have him up there on the left side? And then Salah man, I’m gonna still put him up there, he’s still repping man."

Mbappe has been wreaking havoc in Ligue 1 for several years at the Parc des Princes. The France captain has registered 34 goals and seven assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

The Parisian attacker finished last season as Ligue 1's top goalscorer with 29 goals in 34 games. It was the fifth time he got his hands on the Golden Boot and he leads the way this season with 21 goals in 22 games.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Saka is somewhat contentious, given that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Manchester City's Phil Foden are flourishing. The Gunners winger has managed 16 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe once hailed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as a 'machine'

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were dominant on their way to the title in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp stunned the Anfield faithful and the football world when he announced he would leave the club at the end of the season. The Merseysiders' boss will end a hugely successful nine-year reign.

The German coach has been a massive hit at Liverpool, winning eight major trophies, including the Carabao Cup this season. But, the accomplishment he'll be mostly remembered for is ending the Reds' 30-year wait to win a league title.

Klopp guided his side to the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season and did so in style. His troops won 32 of 38 league games, achieving the longest run of successive home league wins (24).

Mbappe was wowed by Liverpool's surge to the title that season. He hailed Klopp's side in a glowing verdict of their title triumph (via liverpool.com):

"This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy."

Expand Tweet

Klopp's Merseysiders have failed to win the Premier League title since then but are in good stead to do so this season. They sit top of the table with a one-point lead over second-placed City with 11 games remaining.