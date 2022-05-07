“I’m gonna be Tuchel out soon” – Chelsea fans accuse Blues manager of favouritism after player whose ‘purple patch is over’ starts against Wolves

Timo Werner starts his ninth Premier League game in a row for Chelsea, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Blues fans are unimpressed.

The German has encountered a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since joining from RB Leipzig in 2020 having been renowned for his goalscoring feats in the Bundesliga.

Since his arrival in west London, there has been much debate over his performances in front of goal.

Romelu Lukaku was brought in last summer, but the Belgian has flopped with Kai Havertz being used a false 9 as both strikers failed to provide vital goals.

But Werner has returned to Thomas Tuchel's side in recent months.

He has shown signs of improvement following his dismal first-half to the season, scoring three goals in his last nine.

But Chelsea fans have taken issue with his inclusion in their side's encounter with Wolves on Saturday.

He is selected up top with Lukaku with both needing to prove they can have an impact given their indifferent seasons.

Chelsea are eyeing three points to consilidate their place in the top four with just four games remaining.

Here are some of the reactions from fans who are not happy to see Werner line up in the Blues attack once again:

Silverback⚡ @King_Wale3

Why the fuck does Azpi still start?

Werner's purple patch is over... Ziyech deserves to play Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



#CheWol Your Chelsea team news this afternoon! Your Chelsea team news this afternoon! 👊#CheWol https://t.co/uqMdlPi671 Tuchel is tapped walahi...Why the fuck does Azpi still start?Werner's purple patch is over... Ziyech deserves to play twitter.com/ChelseaFC/stat… Tuchel is tapped walahi...Why the fuck does Azpi still start?Werner's purple patch is over... Ziyech deserves to play twitter.com/ChelseaFC/stat…

⭐️⭐️ @ChelsFP @ChelseaFC I’m gonna be tuchel out soon if he keeps playing werner @ChelseaFC I’m gonna be tuchel out soon if he keeps playing werner

🏆 @CFCLamps_ @ChelseaFC Would like to see Ziyech over Werner but idc just win please COYB @ChelseaFC Would like to see Ziyech over Werner but idc just win please COYB 🙏💙

Jj_224398 @J224398 @ChelseaFC Werner still plays over Ziyech Tuchel just has such favouritism for the Germans @ChelseaFC Werner still plays over Ziyech Tuchel just has such favouritism for the Germans

Chelsea looking to secure Champions League qualification

It hasn't been the best of times for Thomas Tuchel of recent

The Blues sit third in the Premier League table and are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

They made a demoralizing exit from this year's tournament having lost 6-5 to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals despite a fantastic second-leg performance.

It has been a questionable period for Thomas Tuchel's side in recent months amid the uncertainty over the club's future.

On the field, they have suffered numerous setbacks, including a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford on April 2.

Last time out, the Blues were beaten 1-0 by relegation candidates Everton.

Many of Chelsea's defeats this season have come through their own doing as defensive mistakes have allowed the opposition to capitalize.

We saw this during the side's first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Karim Benzema making the most of Edouard Mendy's poor pass.

Against Everton, it was a similar nervy story at the back for the Blues.

Tuchel has criticized his side for their consistent mistakes urging his men to show more concentration.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Tuchel on Errors Leading To Goals: "It's very untypical, in any league, for any team in the top of the table, who fights for top three to do these kind of mistakes," [Sky] #cfc Tuchel on Errors Leading To Goals: "It's very untypical, in any league, for any team in the top of the table, who fights for top three to do these kind of mistakes," [Sky] #cfc https://t.co/JLWH8PfCzh

He is set to lead his side into the FA Cup final against Liverpool on May 14 but before then he'll want to have confirmed a top-four finish.

Chelsea have a three-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal with four games remaining.

