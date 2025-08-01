“I’m very grateful to him” - Luis Diaz reveals what Liverpool record-signing Florian Wirtz told him about joining Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has revealed how Florian Wirtz encouraged him to sign for Bayern Munich. The Colombia recently joined the Bundesliga giants, signing a four-year contract in a reported £65.5 million deal.

Speaking to the media following the completion of his transfer, Diaz opened up on his conversation with Wirtz prior to joining Bayern Munich. He said the former Bayer Leverkusen star assured him of having a great time in Munich and at the club.

He said: (via Daily Mail):

"I was already familiar with the German league and know roughly what kind of football is played here. But yes, I had the opportunity to speak with Florian. The league is different from the English one, but it's also intense and physical. Football is also well played here, there are great teams, and the stadiums are always full.

"Florian also told me that the city is great and that I would really enjoy it here. He also wished me the best of luck. I'm very grateful to him," Diaz added.

Diaz was one of Bayern Munich's top targets of the summer. The Bavarian club were keen on roping in the winger as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Galatasaray earlier on. After reportedly having their first offer of £58.5m rejected, Bayern eventually matched Liverpool's demands to capture Diaz.

Meanwhile, Wirtz was also a subject of interest to Bayern Munich. However, the 22-year-old opted for a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, signing for a British record fee of £116 million.

Liverpool confirm Florian Wirtz as new No.7 following Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Reds released their squad list, which confirmed the kit numbers for their new signings. The No.7, which became vacant after Diaz's departure, has been handed to Florian Wirtz.

Jeremie Frimpong has been assigned No.30, while Milos Kerkez will wear the No.6 shirt. Hugo Ekitike, who most recently joined the Merseyside outfit from Eintracht Frankfurt, has been handed jersey number 22.

Wirtz will be expected to deliver on his huge transfer fee, wearing the iconic number previously worn by notable players at the club like Luis Suarez, Kenny Dalglish, and Steve McManaman. He recently opened his Liverpool account with a goal in the 3-1 pre-season win over Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Premier League champions Liverpool next face Athletic Club on Monday as they return to Anfield and resume their pre-season campaign.

