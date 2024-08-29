"I’m happy for Fede" - MLS star backs former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa to do well at Liverpool

Major League Soccer (MLS) star Federico Bernardeschi has backed his former Juventus teammate and namesake Federico Chiesa to do well at Liverpool. The 30-year-old, who currently plays for Toronto FC, said that he is 'happy' to see the speedy forward make the move to Anfield.

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta shocked the footballing world when he announced that Chiesa would not be part of the club's plans moving forward. With his contract expiring in under 12 months, Chiesa was made available on the transfer market on a cut-price deal.

Liverpool swooped in and secured the 26-year-old's services for a measly reported sum of €12 million plus €3 million in add-ons. After the transfer was announced, Bernardeschi, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, said (via HITC):

"I'm happy for Fede [Federico Chiesa]. And I'm sure he can do well in the Premier League."

Chiesa is unlikely to make his way into Arne Slot's starting line-up immediately. The Reds have an incredible attacking lineup, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo competing for just three spots.

While the signing of the Italian might seem confusing at first, Liverpool have seemingly made the move with a view to the future. Egyptian superstar Salah's contract is expiring at the end of the season and the forward has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

If the 32-year-old does depart at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Chiesa could be a desirable, cost-effective replacement readily available to Slot.

"It's a dream that has become a reality" - Federico Chiesa expresses delight after completing move to Liverpool

Federico Chiesa was over the moon after completing a 'dream' move to Premier League giants Liverpool (August 29). The Italian forward said that it was a 'really emotional' move for him and that he would 'give everything' for the club.

Speaking to the Reds' club official website, Chiesa said:

"It's a dream that has become a reality. When I hear the word Liverpool, I think of trophies, of victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield. It is really emotional for me. I can't wait to hear the anthem and all the 60,000 Liverpool fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone. I will give everything for this shirt, for the fans. Forza Liverpool."

"I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started," Chiesa added.

The tricky winger could potentially make his debut for the club in their upcoming Premier League fixture, a heated derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday (September 1).

