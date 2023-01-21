"I’m happy here" - Liverpool star confirms intention to stay at Anfield

Roberto Firmino has confirmed his intentions to stay at Liverpool amidst a fast-expiring contract.

The Brazil international's current deal runs until the end of the season. The Reds are understood to have offered him a short contract extension.

Speaking about his future, the former TSG Hoffenheim 1899 playmaker has confirmed his intentions to stay at Anfield. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool."

Manager Jurgen Klopp's era at Liverpool has come to be defined by Firmino. He has been the German tactician's most-used player at the club, having registered 107 goals and 78 assists in 341 games across competitions.

This is 59 more appearances than Mohamed Salah, who sits in second place on that list. However, Firmino's impact at Liverpool has been dwindling in recent seasons.

He has started just 21 league games since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo's arrival at the club, coupled with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota's imminent return from injury, will hamper his playing time even more.

Nevertheless, he has shown this campaign that he can continue to make a big impact on the team, be it from the bench or the starting XI. He is currently the club's joint top-scorer in the league with seven goals in 13 appearances this season.

Liverpool aren't famed for offering long-term contracts to players in their 30s under Klopp. Hence, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian forward will be pleased with the duration of the contract the Reds have planned for him.

Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Roberto Firmino's contract situation at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp refused to give a direct answer when asked about Roberto Firmino's contract situation at Anfield.

He was questioned as to why contract talks with Firmino were taking so long. When asked if it could be because of a hold-up on the Brazilian's end, or if the Reds haven't put an offer on the table, he replied (h/t ThisIsAnfield):

"That’s a little bit too detailed, that information. It’s completely normal. Bobby knows about the situation here and what we think of him, that’s clear. Nothing else to say. There’s no problem, or whatever, it’s just the situation. I can’t see any kind of problems in that."

Klopp's men take on Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League later today (21 January). Firmino, who hasn't featured for the club since the resumption of the season after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is likely to miss out due to a calf injury.

