“I’m very happy here” - Liverpool superstar confirms he’ll clarify future after Jurgen Klopp’s successor is confirmed

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has shed light on his contractual status, saying that he is yet to decide whether he will continue at Anfield beyond 2025.

The Dutch center-back joined Liverpool from Southampton in the 2018 winter transfer window in what was a record transfer fee for a defender at the time. He effortlessly fit in the heart of the Reds' defense, establishing himself as one of the most crucial cogs in Jurgen Klopp's unit.

VVD was pivotal in Liverpool's Champions League victory in 2019 and even secured a Ballon d'Or runner-up finish due to his sturdy defensive performances. The 32-year-old was named Liverpool's first captain at the start of the 2023/24 season after Jordan Henderson's departure, solidifying his place as one of the club's all-time greats.

As the upcoming season now approaches, Virgil van Dijk is set to enter the final year of his current contract. He had last signed an extension in August of 2021. However, with Jurgen Klopp set to part ways with the team after eight seasons, there have been doubts surrounding Van Dijk's renewal.

Addressing his contract situation, Van Dijk made his stance clear in a recent interview with This Is Anfield. He said:

"I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say."

Elaborating on the situation surrounding his renewal, Van Dijk further added:

"The focus is now on the last two and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that."

Virgil van Dijk on Arne Slot as the next Liverpool manager

Feyenoord boss and Van Dijk's compatriot Arne Slot has been touted as the favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Liverpool helm. Addressing the speculations, the Dutch defender added:

"Nothing has been announced but there’s rumours, things out there that he could be his successor.

“So let’s see, we have two more games in this season and when it is over and there is news, we will focus on what is coming next but it is a fact that there will be a lot of changes happening and it will be interesting."

Van Dijk expressed his readiness to contribute to the transitional phase. He added:

"I am here to be a part of that and looking forward to it. I am at the club and the captain so I want to help, I will help and I should help [the transition]. If he is the one who comes then let’s see."

Liverpool are now set to face Aston Villa in a midweek fixture in what will be the Reds' penultimate game of the Premier League season.