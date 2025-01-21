"I'm very happy for him" – Tosin Adarabioyo explains what Trevoh Chalobah did 'flawlessly' during Chelsea win against Wolves

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo has opened up on Trevoh Chalobah's brilliant performance in the Blues' 3-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (January 20).

Earlier this Monday, Enzo Maresca's outfit ended their five-game winless streak in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Adarabioyo scored the opener before Matt Doherty's equalizer in the first half. Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke both bagged a goal each for the hosts in the second half.

Chalobah, on the other hand, made his first appearance for Chelsea this term after returning from loan at Crystal Palace. He produced a resolute defensive display and laid out the assist for Madueke's 65th-minute goal.

After the end of the encounter, Adarabioyo lavished praise on Chalobah. The ex-Manchester City and Fulham centre-back told BBC Sport (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He came straight back in and did an amazing job. He did everything flawlessly from a tactical point of view, so I am very happy for him."

With Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Levi Colwill out injured now, Chalobah is expected to start his boyhood club's next game. He could feature in the Blues' Premier League clash at Manchester City on January 25.

Chelsea star Noni Madueke opines on why he denied Trevoh Chalobah a goal in 3-1 triumph

During his club's 3-1 league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Madueke stole Chalobah's goal in the second half. The winger headed in the ball from close range after the defender's headed shot from Cole Palmer's cross.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Madueke opined on his goal (h/t Metro):

"It's instinct, attacker's instinct. I said sorry to Trevoh after. I had to put this in the net for sure... an assist on his first game back is great for him! That's my brother. He was telling me, 'No way you took my goal, no way you took my goal!' I told him, 'Bro, come on, you have to understand that this is what they pay me to do!"

Heaping praise on Chalobah for his fine outing, Madueke continued:

"[He was] unbelievable. Leadership, character, bravery on the ball. He slotted in seamlessly so, I am delighted for him. It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece [James] back in, we won the game. They are Chelsea through and through and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure."

Madueke, 22, has scored six league goals in 20 games so far this season.

