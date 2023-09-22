"I’m happy that I only face them in training!” - Liverpool star makes hilarious claim about 'scary' Reds attack after win over LASK

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has explained that he is glad that he doesn't have to face his team's attackers in competitive matches.

Kelleher's comments came after the Reds' frontline turned on the style in their UEFA Europa League opener away to Austrian side LASK. The hosts scored the opener just 14 minutes in, but second-half strikes from Darwin Nunez (56'), Luis Diaz (63') and Mohamed Salah (88') ensured Jurgen Klopp's side won the contest.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the win, Kelleher, who made his first start of the season in the game against LASK on Thursday (September 21), said:

“I think in the last few games we’ve scored a lot of goals. That forward line is scary at times and there’s a lot of depth to it as well.

“Whoever is starting, there are players to come off the bench that can cause problems. I’m happy that I only face them in training!”

In their Europa League opener, Klopp opted to start with Nunez, Diaz and youngster Ben Doak, all of whom had decent games. Salah came off the bench to round off the scoring, while Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo were also among the substitutes, but didn't take to the pitch.

Looking at the stats of Liverpool's five senior attackers so far this season

The Reds evidently have plenty of forwards to call upon, with Ben Doak adding to a frontline with five starting-caliber attackers. Three out of the five have also enjoyed excellent starts to the 2023-24 season, which will bode well for the rest of the campaign as well.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's most in-form attacker at the moment, having scored or assisted in each of his last 12 matches for the club. This season, the Egyptian has recorded three goals and four assists in six appearances.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have also scored three goals apiece, while contributing one and two assists, respectively.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are the only forwards in Liverpool's squad who are yet to find their footing this season. The duo have been inconsistent, but have still scored once apiece in five appearances each.