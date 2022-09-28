"I’m happy, I want to play on Sunday” - Real Madrid superstar breaks silence as he steps up injury recovery ahead of Osasuna clash

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has opened up about returning from injury for their upcoming La Liga clash at home against Osasuna on October 2.

The Frenchman picked up a knee injury during Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

Benzema was taken off at the 30-minute mark and hasn't featured since. He does, however, appear to be set to return for the upcoming match against Osasuna.

In an interview with Real Madrid's media, he said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I’m happy, I want to play on Sunday.”

The France international has also touched upon Los Blancos' 2022-23 campaign so far. The 14-time European champions have maintained a 100% record so far, winning all of their nine matches.

Speaking upon the club's preparations for the upcoming matches, Benzema said:

“We know that all matches are important because every rival wants to beat Real Madrid, but we are prepared.”

Benzema scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions. He helped the Merengues win the Supercopa de Espana, the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.

Speaking about expectations from this season, the Frenchman said:

“I think we have a great team. I’m expecting a season full of wins, goals & character.”

Benzema has scored four goals and provided one assist in six matches so far this season. He will hope to get back into action soon, with all top European clubs facing a hectic schedule ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernando Llorente on whether he would join Real Madrid to be Karim Benzema's understudy

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente recently opened up about joining Los Blancos and playing second fiddle to Benzema.

Llorente, 37, has played for the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus. He shared that during his time at Athletic, Real Madrid had shown interest in him but didn't want to pay his release clause. He eventually moved to Juventus.

However, when asked if he would join the Merengues right now, Llorente said (via MARCA):

"I would have liked to wear the white shirt. Right now Real Madrid are the best team in the world and it's incredible what they are doing in the Champions League. Whenever they go far they are capable of winning it."

When asked if he would join Real Madrid for free and play as an understudy for Benzema, Llorente said:

"Of course. Of course."

Llorente is currently without a club and last played for Eibar. He has won numerous trophies, like the Europa League with Sevilla and three Serie A titles with Juventus.

The 37-year-old has also won the FIFA World Cup and the European Championships with Spain.

