“I’m very happy at Manchester City” - Attacker pours cold water over Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer rumours

Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez has pledged his future to the Cityzens amid rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the future (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

After joining Pep Guardiola's side from River Plate in January 2022 for a reported €21.4 million, Alvarez was loaned back to the Argentine club. Following his temporary six-month stint at River Plate, the 2022 World Cup winner managed just 13 starts in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Alvarez is now seen as an integral part of Manchester City's set-up and has started every single clash in the English top flight this season. During that time, he has scored four goals and assisted a further seven.

Speaking about his future at the Etihad, Alvarez said after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final 4-0 against Fluminense on December 22 (via Manchester Evening News):

"The truth is that I am very happy at Manchester City. I have been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we have achieved."

The Argentine forward, whose contract runs until June 2028, added:

“Last season and from the first moment they have helped me a lot. I have grown a lot as a player, as a person, so in terms of that, I am happy at the club. And obviously one continues to dream and continues to want to win more titles. Now our goal is to win them all over again!”

The 23-year-old striker won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup last season. So far, Alvarez has made 75 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging 27 goals and 14 assists.

Who do Manchester City face next?

Pep Guardiola (via Getty Images)

Following their FIFA Club World Cup triumph, Manchester City will return to Premier League action to face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday (December 27).

The Cityzens need an upturn in league form and are currently placed fifth in the standings with 34 points. They're six points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side have won just one of their last six fixtures in the English top flight. Coming into this tie, the Toffees have racked up 16 points in as many matches after being handed a 10-point ban for breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

In their previous league clash, Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur (December 23). The Toffees have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings against Manchester City across competitions, winning none.