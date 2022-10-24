"I'm very happy" - Manchester United loanee hints at exit next summer

Manchester United defender Alex Telles, who is on a season-long loan at Sevilla, has claimed that he is happy at the LaLiga club. However, he also said that he was undecided about his future.

Telles, 29, secured a temporary move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium earlier this summer in search of first-team minutes. Ahead of the ongoing season, new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag roped in Tyrell Malacia and phased the Brazilian out of his plans.

Telles, an offensive-minded full-back renowned for his set-pieces, has relished the start of his loan spell for Jorge Sampaoli's side. He has laid out two assists in 14 games in all competitions this term.

Speaking at a press conference, Telles shared his thoughts on his move to Sevilla and his future at the Old Trafford outfit.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I'm very happy at Sevilla. The club and the fans have given me a lot of confidence. I will give my best here and I don't know what will happen next year."

Telles also touched on the subject of being called up for international duty at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He added:

"I honestly don't think about whether I can get injured before the World Cup. Of course, it can happen to every player. But to get there, I have to do my best at Sevilla. Then, when the time comes to go to Qatar, we'll think about that."

Telles, who arrived at Old Trafford from Porto for €18 million in 2020, registered one goal and eight assists in 50 games for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw has retained his place as the first-choice left-back under Ten Hag. He contributed an assist to Casemiro's last-ditch leveler in his team's recent 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Malacia, on the other hand, has been utilized effectively in the UEFA Europa League matches of late. The €15 million summer signing has also racked up five Premier League starts this campaign.

Manchester United star's agent identifies Real Betis as a potential destination

According to Fichajes, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's agent has identified Real Betis as an ideal destination next summer.

With his contract set to expire in June 2023, De Gea is said to be lining up options for his future. The player's agent is of the opinion that Los Verdiblancos are a good option, considering their performances this season.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are currently fifth in the 2022-23 LaLiga standings and top of UEFA Europa League Group C.

De Gea, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has been a mainstay at Old Trafford for more than a decade. He has registered 171 clean sheets in 502 games across competitions, winning seven trophies.

