“I’m happy to be proved wrong” - Roy Keane admits he was wrong to criticise ‘outstanding’ Manchester United star after FA Cup final performance

Pundit Roy Keane was full of praise for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes after their FA Cup final win over Manchester City on Saturday, May 25. He hailed the Portugal international's performance and leadership in the game.

He said (via ITV):

“I've been critical of Bruno over the years, but I’m happy to be proved wrong. His leadership today was outstanding. We’ve always mentioned how brilliant he’s been as a player, but you know, I’m just pleased for the fans.

“It’s been a frustrating few months. Yeah, we’re quick to criticise, and Man City didn’t play well today, but it’s about United today, and you’ve got to enjoy these moments.”

Fernandes played as a false 9 tactically similar to what Ten Hag put out in the wins against Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder excelled in the position in the final against Manchester City. He finished the game with one assist, five chances created, three dribbles completed, and six passes into the final third.

The 29-year-old has been the side's key creative force this season. He has bagged 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

In what could be Erik ten Hag's last game as Manchester United manager, the Red Devils put in a fantastic performance to complete a stunning win over Manchester City. Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') scored in the first half. Despite a late goal from Jeremy Doku (87'), United held on to win their second trophy in two years.

Premier League teams learn European football fate after Manchester United win FA Cup

Manchester United's stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final means they will play in the Europa League next season. The Red Devils have played in Europe each season since 2013-14 and the streak continues.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League, Ten Hag's side needed a win to guarantee continental football. Against the odds, they put up a brilliant performance against the reigning treble winners.

This now means that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in the league, will feature in the Europa League for the next campaign. With UEFA's extra spot based on coefficient going to Italy and Germany, only four teams from England will be heading to the Champions League. They are Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be off to play a two-legged playoff tie in August to secure qualification to the UEFA Conference League. Newcastle United, who finished seventh above United in the league, have been knocked out of Europe as a result.