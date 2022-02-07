"I'm very happy" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino congratulates his 'amazing and very talented' players for 5-1 win against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with his side's performance following their 5-1 win over LOSC Lille in Ligue 1.

The Parisian giants were utterly dominant as they look to reclaim the league title from Lille this season. Speaking after picking up three points on the night, Pochettino expressed his delight and said:

"Overall I think it was a very good game so I'm very pleased. I want to congratulate the players, they are amazing and very talented. I think it's a very good performance and I'm very happy and very pleased for them."

Paris Saint-Germain put in a complete away performance to stamp out their authority in the league. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Presnel Kimpembe and a brace from Danilo Pereira were enough to secure all three points for PSG.

Danilo Pereira was arguably one of PSG's best players on the pitch. The defensive midfielder surprised many by scoring twice, including teammate Nuno Mendes, who applauded his performance against Lille.

Mendes said:

"It was a really good match by the team. We started off well and scored early which I think helped us to relax into our game. We pressed and were able to score a lot of goals today and it was good for the team. Danilo? I didn’t expect to see him in that position but he appeared there and went in strongly, the goalkeeper couldn’t hold it and he managed to score the goal. So I was really happy for him and for myself too."

As things stand, Paris Saint-Germain are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille in the league standings. The Parisian giants have currently accumulated 56 points from 23 matches this season.

Lionel Messi had a great outing for PSG against Lille last night

It is fair to say that Lionel Messi has not been at his absolute best in a PSG shirt this season. However, the 34-year-old forward had a performance to remember against Lille.

Messi scored only his second Ligue 1 goal of the campaign by chipping Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to score PSG's third goal. The former Barcelona superstar also provided an assist for Presnel Kimpembe's goal.

Paris Saint-Germain will next take on Rennes at the Parc des Princes before hosting Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian outfit could have an upper hand over Los Blancos if Messi continues to play with his newfound confidence.

