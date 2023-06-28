“I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal" - Gunners star makes honest admission amid rumours of exit

Midfielder Jorginho has insisted that he is happy at Arsenal amid rumors of a possible return to Italy. He has stated that the Gunners have welcomed him well and he wants to stay and fight for trophies.

Reports in Italy suggested that Maurizio Sarri was plotting a reunion with Jorginho this summer. The former Chelsea star has been linked with a move back to Italy for some time, but joined the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Jorginho confirmed that he has no plans to move away from the Emirates this summer. He intends to fight for his place in the starting XI and has thanked the players for making it so easy to fit in. He said:

"To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how (Arsenal) treated me when I came in. It just made everything so much easier for me to know more people to integrate in the team. So it was really, really, really good and I am really, really happy."

When quizzed about his possible move, Jorginho added:

"I'm very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I'm not sure who was behind it, to be honest, but nothing at the moment has happened to me. I'm quite happy where I am. That (missing out on the title) was painful.

"Of course, at the beginning of the season no one expected Arsenal to be where they were. Anyone at the beginning of the season would sign off that you are going to finish the League in second. Everyone would say straight away: 'Yes'. But then once you are there and fighting for it, then it's a bit frustrating and painful."

He continued:

"I think we will have a lot to learn about everything we do and it's a lesson. I hope we can do even better next year. It's been a while [since Arsenal have been in the Champions League]. Everyone is very excited. Everyone can't wait to play with the ball with the stars. It's going to be an exciting season for sure."

Jorginho joined the Gunners in a £12 million move from Chelsea when just six months were left on his contract. However, he could not help the Gunners secure the Premier League title despite his best efforts.

Arsenal planning a big summer

Arsenal have submitted a stunning £105 million bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. The Athletic have reported that the Gunners are desperate to get the deal done, who are now having a free run after Manchester City pulled out of the race.

They have also reportedly secured the transfer of Kai Havertz, who has completed his move from Chelsea. The German has not been officially announced yet, but his interview and photoshoot were accidentally leaked via the Arsenal app on Tuesday, June 27.

The Athletic have also added that a bid has been submitted for Jurrien Timber. Mikel Arteta is keen on adding the Ajax star to his squad this summer.

