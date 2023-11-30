"I’m very happy about this" - Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star's performance in 3-3 draw with Galatasaray

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that winger Antony is showing improvement after his display in their clash at Galatasaray on Wednesday, November 29.

The Red Devils played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray at the RAMS Park. Alejandro Garnacho gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute before Bruno Fernandes made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back for the hosts in the 29th minute but Scott McTominay restored Manchester United's two-goal cushion in the 55th minute. Ziyech then scored in the 62nd minute before Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu equalised nine minutes later.

Both sides had plenty of chances to score a winner as Galatasaray made 16 attempts on goal while United did 17. However, they failed to capitalise on them and the points were shared.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag was particularly impressed with Antony's performance. When asked if it was one of the Brazilian winger's best games this season, the Dutch manager replied (via Sports Witness):

“One of those, he also played more. But you see, he’s on his way back, so I’m very happy about this.

"And also with the team. You see the progress in this team. How we performed in November. So now we close November. So we have to take this, and also other games we played in November, and you see the progress, you see the improvement. Now we have to take that, we have to build on that.”

Antony played the entire 90 minutes against Galatasaray, completing 2/3 dribbles, winning 6/11 ground duels, and completing 23/31 passes. He is yet to make a goal contribution this season in 13 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United set for Premier League challenge after Champions League stumble

After the draw against Galatasaray, the Red Devils sit at the bottom of their Champions League group with just one game remaining. They will host Bayern Munich in their final group game on December 12.

Before that though, Manchester United have some tough games coming up in the Premier League. They will face Newcastle United at St. James' Park next on Saturday, December 2. They will then host Chelsea four days later. They will then host Bournemouth on December 9 before the Bayern clash.

Manchester United are in good form in the Premier League, having won five of their last six games. Their 3-0 defeat against Manchester City remains the only loss in this period. They are sixth in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.