"I'm not Harry Potter" - Erik ten Hag explains how he's helped Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's form this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on Marcus Rashford's form this season under his management.

Rashford endured the worst season of his career last season. He only managed to find the back of the net five times and provided two assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, the Englishman has seen his form improve by leaps and bounds following Ten Hag's appointment in the summer. But the Manchester United boss has refused to take the credit for Rashford's turnaround in form, claiming he is not Harry Potter.

The Dutchman has claimed that each member of his coaching team and Rashford himself deserves credit for his excellent showings this season.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Newcastle United on April 2, Ten Hag said(via The Manchester Evening News):

"It's not about just a talk, I'm not Harry Potter. It's like a process, so there are many tools you're putting in in your management to let people get to best form, best shape so it's about line-up, way of playing, it's about coaching, talks, informal, it's about coaches working with him and especially it's a lot about himself because he's the one and he has the skills so when he is in the best att, best mentality then."

Rashford has scored 27 goals and provided nine goals in 44 games across competitions this season.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United to get rid of 10 players

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed that the Red Devils must get rid of 10 first-team players in the summer, including Jadon Sancho and Antony.

He has also urged his former club to sell Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, and Anthony Martial. Speaking to Bettors, Parker said:

"I would say that 10 players from the current squad need to leave Man United this season. Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony all have to leave the club.."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"And then we can always talk about players like Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and so on who don't have a future at the club but they are quite obvious. A lot of the names that I mentioned are obvious because they are not playing and they want to play regularly. But I want to elaborate why I think that Victor Lindelof should leave, because I actually like him as a player."

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax for a whopping €100 million last summer. He has contributed seven goals and one assist in 30 appearances for the club.

