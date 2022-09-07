"I'm not here for your headlines" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp destroys journalist for 'embarrassing' question ahead of Napoli clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed a journalist for his 'embarrassing' question ahead of the Reds' 2022-23 UEFA Champions League opener against S.S.C. Napoli.

The German tactician was asked if he thought Naples was a 'dangerous' city, and the question didn't go down well with him. Klopp dismissed the question, labeling it 'embarrassing' before slamming the journalist for trying to create 'headlines.'

"That is an embarrassing question. You want headlines. Do you think it's a dangerous city? You know exactly what they are talking about. I am not here for your headlines," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Here's a video of the journalist's question and Klopp's reply to it:

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield The question that prompted Jurgen Klopp to ask the translator to speak with more aggression when translating his answer about fans' safety in Naples.



"An embarrassing question..." The question that prompted Jurgen Klopp to ask the translator to speak with more aggression when translating his answer about fans' safety in Naples."An embarrassing question..." https://t.co/EZE4S9WgRC

Liverpool and Napoli are set to face off in a Group A encounter of the 2022-23 UCL season in Naples. This will be Klopp's third visit to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as the Reds' boss.

Both the earlier visits have resulted in defeats. The Premier League giants lost 1-0 in the 2018-19 season and went on to suffer a 2-0 loss in the following campaign. Both losses came in the group stage of the Champions League.

Liverpool have endured a mixed start to the new season

Liverpool haven't had the greatest of starts to the 2022-23 season. They are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, which has severely affected their results. Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate are among their major players currently on the sidelines.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table with two wins, three draws and a defeat from six matches. Their most recent league fixture was against Merseyside rivals Everton, which ended in a goalless draw.

Klopp's side also went down to arch-rivals Manchester United last month, while drawing against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Their two wins so far have come against Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth.

The German tactician will want his team to turn things around as the season progresses. Liverpool will look to silence the doubters by securing a win in their Champions League opener, but it will be a tricky contest.

Napoli are currently second in Serie A and are yet to taste defeat in the league, having won three and drawn two of their five matches so far.

