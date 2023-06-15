"I'm having him" - Pundit makes huge claims after Kai Havertz is linked with a move from Chelsea to Arsenal

Football pundit Ally McCoist has claimed that he is completely behind Arsenal's move to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. He believes that the German is perfect for Mikel Arteta's style and can also play in multiple positions.

Havertz has emerged as a target for Arsenal in the last few days, and talks have reportedly escalated this week. The Blues are open to selling the German this summer as they look to trim the squad and get things ready before Mauricio Pochettino takes over on July 1.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist claimed that Chelsea have been playing Havertz out of position, which is the reason for his downfall. He said:

"I'm having him. I'm telling you right now he's been playing out of position, without a doubt, never a centre-forward. I specifically watched him in a couple of games I went to and he just keeps coming towards the ball, whereas a centre-forward nine times out of 10 disappears from the ball. But I think he's a top player, I really think he's a top player as a number 10 or a midfielder."

He added that the German would do well in adding goals for Arsenal and said:

"He's no way an out-and-out center-forward for me. It does not surprise me that the clubs you've mentioned are in for him. He's more forward-thinking; he's a number 10 effectively. He takes the ball on the half-turn, [and] always makes himself available. There's goals in him but not enough to be an out-and-out centre-forward. I like him, I really do."

Havertz finished as the top scorer for the Blues in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season with nine goals.

Chelsea and Arsenal battling for multiple transfers this summer

Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly have a few similar transfer targets this summer. Reports suggest the two sides are in the market for midfielders and see Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo as top targets this summer.

Rice is the top target for Arsenal and The Athletic have reported that they have had a bid rejected for the West Ham United star. The Gunners offered £80 million + add-ons, but the Hammers are looking for over £100 million, with Manchester City also interested.

Caicedo has Chelsea chasing him, and the Blues are in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Seagulls are keen on getting Conor Gallagher or Levi Colwill in return, as per The Times.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes