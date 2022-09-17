“I’m honestly fed up”, “WTF PEP” – Manchester City fans slam ‘negative’ decision from Guardiola to leave 22-year-old star on the bench against Wolves

Manager Pep Guardiola has not pleased the Manchester City fans with his decision to leave Julian Alvarez on the bench for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 17).

The forward has been a revelation since he signed for the club, scoring two goals in the Premier League even though he has started just one game.

However, the manager has opted to keep the youngster on the bench once more, to the annoyance of the fans, who will hope to see him shine as a substitute.

Manchester City fans took to Twitter to slam Guardiola's decision, with some wondering what it would take for the Spanish tactician to start the Argentine forward. Here are some of the reactions:

Pep Guardiola will look to guide Manchester City to a win against Wolves

One of the most prolific goal scorers in the English top-flight will go up against one of the teams with the fewest goals this weekend when Wolves host Manchester City.

The Manchester club have their sights firmly set on another victory. However, they will come up against a strong defense today, in the first round of fixtures following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Wolves have struggled to find their form in front of goal this season, averaging only 0.5 goals per game so far. However, the Midlands club have a strong defense in place, only conceding four goals in six games.

City have enjoyed wildly different fortunes in attack, with Erling Haaland’s goals making Guardiola’s men the highest goal scorers in the division so far. The Norwegian goal machine already has ten goals and has the champions sitting one point behind current league leaders Arsenal.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six home games but will face an uphill task against City, who have three clean sheets this season.

Guardiola will hope his charges can get a result against a Wolves side that can are expected to pack a punch if given a chance.

