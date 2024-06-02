"I’m not interested" - Real Madrid star provides straightforward response when asked about rumors linking him with Man City move

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has dismissed suggestions that he is looking to leave Real Madrid. He has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Speaking to the media after winning the UEFA Champions League, Rodrygo stated that it was just the media making things up about the bids and possible move. He added that he is not planning on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and said (via GiveMeSport):

"This week some media said about bids, clubs, interest… I don't know anything about it and I'm not interested. Even if there are proposals, I have no idea about that… I'm staying. I'm happy here. How can I leave Real Madrid?"

It was not the first time the Brazilian spoke about his interest in staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. He posted on Instagram that he was fully focused on winning the Champions League final. He said:

"A very annoying situation happened today where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context. To be very direct, I am VERY happy at Real Madríd, I live a dream every day and it does NOT cross my mind to leave the club of my life! Now we continue with history to be made. Let's go for the 15th. HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!"

Rodrygo has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The three Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of Kylian Mbappe moving to the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo's father comments on Real Madrid exit rumors

Rodrygo's father and agent, Eric, also commented on the Real Madrid exit rumors and stated that his son was not thinking of leaving. He added that the media reports were getting boring and said on Instagram:

"It's getting boring, everything has to be down to the smallest detail. Rodrygo is happy. Rodrygo dreamed and fought like crazy to get his space. Rodrygo only thinks about becoming a champion on Saturday. Please don't take things out of context, especially at this moment. Whoever knows him knows that he is a real Madridista."

Rodrygo has a contract until 2028 after he signed an extension last year. He is just 23 and is keen on becoming a club legend.