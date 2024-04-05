"I'm not having it" - Martin Keown unhappy with Manchester United star's goal celebration in 4-3 loss to Chelsea

TalkSPORT pundit Martin Keown has lashed out at Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho over his goal celebration during their 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday (April 4). The former Arsenal defender said that the attacker should've focused on getting back in shape instead of over-celebrating.

Chelsea and Manchester United's clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday ended up as a classic that will go down in Premier League history. The two sides went all out for the three points, resulting in a performance that kept supporters glued to their seats for 90 minutes.

The Blues were the first to stamp their authority on the game. They went 2-0 up within the opening 20 minutes, thanks to goals from Conor Gallagher (4') and Cole Palmer (19' p). Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho (34') and Bruno Fernandes (35') struck for United to ensure that both sides ended the first half on level terms.

Garnacho popped up later to put the Red Devils ahead in the 67th minute, sending a header into the back of the net after receiving a brilliant cross from Antony. The Argentine pulled off an extravagant celebration. He ran onto the sides, and sat on the advertisement board while placing his hands on his hips.

This didn't sit well with Martin Keown who was quick to criticize the Manchester United attacker after the game.

"They produce good moments like Antony's ball to Garnacho, which was fantastic, but that's his first assist of the season for goodness' sake," he told TalkSPORT. The way that the players celebrate – Garnacho, get your backside off the advertising board and get back and get ready to defend because the opposition are going to come at you.

"People say Arsenal over-celebrate but what are United doing? Everyone is celebrating that goal but I'm not having it, I want you back in position and to give give me something defensively," added the former Gunners defender.

Chelsea ended up having the last laugh on Sunday despite being behind 3-2 until the 99th minute. The Blues struck twice via Cole Palmer in injury time to secure a 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge.

What's next for Chelsea and Manchester United

After sealing another three vital points, Chelsea will look to continue with their redemption mission in the Premier League. They will return to action versus Sheffield United away from home at the weekend (Sunday, April 7).

Manchester United, on the other hand, have another massive fixture coming up at the weekend. They prepare to go head-to-head with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in another Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are currently facing immense pressure due to their teams' disappointing outings this season. Manchester United are sixth in the table, nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 11th, five points behind United with a game in hand.