"I'm not having it" – Rio Ferdinand defends Liverpool star despite being sent video clip highlighting flaws 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has doubled down on his praise for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The former England international stated that he sees 'elements' of himself in the Dutchman on an episode of his Vibe with Five YouTube show.

The show's co-host proceeded to show him a less than flattering 14-second video of the Dutchman. But Ferdinand was unmoved by it and stated that uncomplimentary video clips can be compiled of even the greatest players in history.

"You can pick those type of situations out of every single player and you can produce a mean clip like that.

"Steve's sent us a clip there hammering Van Dijk, I'm not having it.

"Every single player in the world you can pick out problems in their game and go 'oh look at that clip there he looks horrendous.' I'd have loads!"

Virgil van Dijk has been phenomenal since joining Liverpool from Southampton for a then-record transfer fee for a defender.

He has played an immense role in helping transform the club's previously leaky defense into the backbone of their recent reascent to the summit of the domestic and continental game.

However, a long-term knee injury suffered in 2020 has seen his performance hampered as the former Celtic man slowly works his way back to his best.

Despite this, the 30-year-old is still widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and Rio Ferdinand's is among those who rate the Liverpool defender highly.

Liverpool will be buoyed by returning players as they chase success on three fronts

Liverpool are in the hunt for three trophies

Manchester City's rampant form means the Cityzens are likely to successfully defend their Premier League crown, but Liverpool still have an outside shot at glory.

The Reds currently find themselves nine points behind the leaders with a game in hand. Victory in their outstanding match would cut the deficit down to six points and the title race could well be on by the time both sides meet in April.

Beyond the league, Liverpool are also chasing success in the League Cup, where they have a final showdown with Chelsea this month.

They are also through to the fifth round of the FA Cup where they will face Norwich City while a UEFA Champions League knockout tie with Inter Milan awaits next week.

In light of this, Jurgen Klopp will welcome the return of his two key forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who recently clashed in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Other first-team members have also returned to full fitness in recent weeks, including Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alcantara.

