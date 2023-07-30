"I'm not joking" - When Jamie Carragher revealed why Liverpool had a realistic chance of signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Speaking about Kylian Mbappe in 2021, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed that the Reds had a realistic chance of signing him. In recent times, the French superstar has made the decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and this has caused tension at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's desire to join Real Madrid has been widely reported. There were notably talks of a potential move to Saudi Arabia for a single season, but the idea has come to little fruition. However, it has opened up the astonishing possibility of a potential move to Anfield, which has harbored an interest in the forward for quite some time.

Back in 2017, Kylian Mbappe was on the verge of heading to Anfield before he eventually joined PSG from Monaco. Reports from L’Equipe (via Mirror) suggested that Reds owner John Henry made efforts to win over Mbappe and his family during a two-hour meeting on his private jet. However, Liverpool narrowly missed out on signing the then-rising star.

Back in 2021, Jamie Carragher expressed his belief that the Merseyside giants had a genuine shot at landing Kylian Mbappe (via Mirror):

"I'm not joking. It was based on the fact that Liverpool thought they had a decent chance of getting Mbappe when he was at Monaco. I know Jurgen Klopp had spoken to him then and I’m sure other clubs had at that time."

Carragher emphasized the allure of playing for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, especially with the electrifying atmosphere of Anfield during big matches:

"When Liverpool were in the Champions League final and won the Champions League a couple of years ago, I think anyone watching there with Jurgen Klopp and the support of Anfield, if you’re ever gonna go to a club in England before you go to Real Madrid…"

"Because I think he will, guaranteed, play for Real Madrid at some stage in his career but I’d always feel that maybe Liverpool is that perfect destination for a player like that before you make that next step.”

Liverpool prepare shock loan deal for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are currently in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappe. PSG are reportedly frustrated with Mbappe's refusal to engage with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, even after accepting a staggering £259 million bid from them.

The French giants are concerned that Mbappe might leave for free and join Real Madrid in the next 12 months. In response to the situation, Liverpool have proposed a one-year loan deal for Mbappe, which would allow him to leave Paris, but potentially pave the way to Madrid.

The Merseyside giants are optimistic about their chances due to Mbappe's admiration for the club and the fact that his mother, Fayza Lamari is a devoted Reds supporter. The superstar forward revealed to The Telegraph (via Mirror):

"It's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."

If the deal materializes, it could prove to be a significant move for both clubs and a defining moment in Kylian Mbappe's career.