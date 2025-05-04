"I'm just a chill guy" - Premier League star comments on future and interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has claimed he's not paying attention to transfer speculations relating to Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea. With his performance in the Premier League this season, the Spanish defender has become a top transfer target for multiple top European clubs.

After the Cherries recorded a 2-1 victory over the Gunners on Saturday, May 3, Dean Huijsen was asked about his future amid interest from several European sides. The 20-year-old used the social media trend 'Chill Guy' reference in his response. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I think I am pretty relaxed. I'm just a chill guy. I don't think about it too much. I go to training every morning, we have a great group, great staff, and I enjoy my football and myself. At the moment, I am just having fun playing football and it's going well, so I am really happy."

Against the Gunners, the Spaniard scored the equaliser for Bournemouth in the 67th minute, courtesy of Antoine Semenyo's assist. Later, Evanilson scored the Cherries' second goal and helped his side secure a 2-1 victory. Huijsen completed the most passes (57) in the game, won two duels and made three clearances.

Huijsen has made 33 appearances this season across all competitions for Bournemouth, bagging three goals and one assist. He has helped the Cherries keep seven clean sheets in the Premier League. The 20-year-old also made his senior debut for La Roja during the March international break.

Manchester United join the race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is also linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana), the Premier League giants look forward to signing the German centre-back on a free transfer.

Tah joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 from Hamburger SV, and since then, he has become a top defender in the Bundesliga. He was also key to Xabi Alonso's title-winning side last summer. His experience has made him a top target for multiple clubs before the summer transfer window.

However, despite Manchester United's interest, Barcelona are the favourites to sign the German midfielder. Real Madrid are also keen on signing the 29-year-old as they aim to make reinforcements in the defence.

