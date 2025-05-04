  • home icon
  • Football
  • "I'm just a chill guy" - Premier League star comments on future and interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid

"I'm just a chill guy" - Premier League star comments on future and interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid

By Shashank
Modified May 04, 2025 06:08 GMT
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has claimed he's not paying attention to transfer speculations relating to Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea. With his performance in the Premier League this season, the Spanish defender has become a top transfer target for multiple top European clubs.

Ad

After the Cherries recorded a 2-1 victory over the Gunners on Saturday, May 3, Dean Huijsen was asked about his future amid interest from several European sides. The 20-year-old used the social media trend 'Chill Guy' reference in his response. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I think I am pretty relaxed. I'm just a chill guy. I don't think about it too much. I go to training every morning, we have a great group, great staff, and I enjoy my football and myself. At the moment, I am just having fun playing football and it's going well, so I am really happy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Against the Gunners, the Spaniard scored the equaliser for Bournemouth in the 67th minute, courtesy of Antoine Semenyo's assist. Later, Evanilson scored the Cherries' second goal and helped his side secure a 2-1 victory. Huijsen completed the most passes (57) in the game, won two duels and made three clearances.

Huijsen has made 33 appearances this season across all competitions for Bournemouth, bagging three goals and one assist. He has helped the Cherries keep seven clean sheets in the Premier League. The 20-year-old also made his senior debut for La Roja during the March international break.

Ad

Manchester United join the race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid target: Reports

St. Pauli vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1.Bundesliga - Source: Getty
St. Pauli vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1.Bundesliga - Source: Getty

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is also linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana), the Premier League giants look forward to signing the German centre-back on a free transfer.

Ad

Tah joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 from Hamburger SV, and since then, he has become a top defender in the Bundesliga. He was also key to Xabi Alonso's title-winning side last summer. His experience has made him a top target for multiple clubs before the summer transfer window.

However, despite Manchester United's interest, Barcelona are the favourites to sign the German midfielder. Real Madrid are also keen on signing the 29-year-old as they aim to make reinforcements in the defence.

About the author
Shashank

Shashank

Twitter icon

Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.

He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications