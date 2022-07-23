"I'm just happy to be on the pitch in areas where I know I can be a threat" - Arsenal star admits he can play in different role to make way for new signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has assured that he does not mind a change of role in the attacking front-three to partner with new signing Gabriel Jesus. The Hale End academy graduate was on the verge of leaving the Gunners this summer as a free agent with his contract coming to an end.

However, he penned a new long-term deal with the club that will last until 2027.

Nketiah will face tough competition from Jesus for that centre-forward role. In terms of their track record in the Premier League, the Brazilian is clearly ahead. He scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season.

However, the Arsenal ace has suggested that he is comfortable attacking from the left as well. He would love to strike a partnership with the new recruit next season.

He told The Athletic:

“Yeah, I think we can play together and I think we’ve shown that. Obviously, he’s a great player and it’s nice to play with him. Naturally with the kind of strikers we are, we’ve been able to combine quickly. I’m enjoying playing with him and hopefully we can continue to link up."

The 23-year-old added:

"Obviously, I like to play in the middle but I can play on the left as well and enjoy that. I’m just happy to be on the pitch in areas where I know I can be a threat and be dangerous. And when Gabby came on in the second half it was good to link up with him.”

In Arsenal's 3-1 victory against Orlando City in their pre-season friendly, the former Manchester City forward came on as a substitute in the second-half. He operated in an orthodox number 9 role. This saw Nketiah shift to the left-wing and the two combined well on numerous occasions, with the Englishman also getting on the scoresheet.

The Arsenal striker finished the 2021-22 campaign in good form, scoring five times in their last seven games. He has shown that he can press with similar intensity to Jesus and his link-up play has also improved vastly.

Nketiah will hope to have a greater impact in the 2022-23 season and in the process of challenging the Brazil international.

Three key players set to miss Arsenal's pre-season clash against Chelsea

The Emirates outfit will face their London rivals Chelsea in their next pre-season game on July 24. However, Mikel Arteta will not have three regular starters at his disposal, according to JustArsenal.

They include Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe will all miss the game as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Speaking on the absentees after their 2-0 friendly win against Everton, manager Arteta had said:

“We have Kieran [Tierney] with a slight problem, we have Emile [Smith Rowe] with a muscular niggle, Tomiyasu as well and Ben [White].

However, Arsenal centre-back Ben White will be available for selection against the Blues.

