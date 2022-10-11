"I’m just keeping my feet on the ground" - Arsenal loanee remains coy on return after stunning start to 2022-23 season 

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares recently opened up on his future and a potential return to England.

Tavares endured a difficult last season with the Gunners after making a move from Benfica. In 28 games in all competitions, the left-back netted one goal and provided two assists.

He was criticized for his rather underwhelming performances and manager Mikel Arteta subbed him off early in a few games as well.

However, since making a loan move to Olympique Marseille this summer, the 22-year-old has been in great form, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

The Gunners already have Kieran Tierney and new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko operating in the left-back position. Hence, whether Tavares has a future at the club is unclear.

However, the Portuguese is not looking that far ahead as he is content with putting up his best performances for Marseille.

Here's what he recently told La Provence (via Metro):

"I’m good here. I feel good here and it shows in the matches. On top of that, Marseille feels very similar to Lisbon: the streets, the city, the climate, the sun. I’m not thinking about the future. I live in the present moment, day by day. I have no thoughts [about my future], I’m just keeping my feet on the ground."

The player will want to book a place for him in the Portugal squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting on November 20. Tavares, however, is not too concerned about his place in the team as he added:

"Frankly, I don’t really think about it. My goal at the moment is just to do a good job for Marseille."

Nuno Tavares revealed that Arsenal refused to include a buy option to his contract with Olympique Marseille

Nuno Tavares in action for Arsenal

Tavares recently revealed that his agent wanted to include a buy option in his contract with Marseille but his parent club refused the proposal. He said:

"At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that’s not even the point, I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position. When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused."

He further added:

"Now I’m at OM, and with or without an option, I’m happy. At Arsenal, I would have probably only played in the cup. I came to Marseille to play in my position, in the Champions League, in the league and in the cup [competition]. Marseille gave me this opportunity."

Marseille will next face Sporting CP away in the UEFA Champions League on October 12. They will the take on Paris Saint-Germain away in Ligue 1 on October 16.

