"I’m just living the dream" - Real Madrid star comments on future as contract talks start

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has insisted that he is "living the dream" at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga giants have already initiated contract talks with the player's camp, as they aim to keep him at the club for a while.

Asencio rose through the ranks at the club and has been a revelation for the senior side of late. The 22-year-old broke into the first team this campaign to help Los Blancos deal with Eder Militao's absence (ACL injury).

Asencio has registered 31 appearances across competitions this season for the Spanish giants, including 21 starts. The player was apparently wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this year, but he turned them down.

Asencio recently insisted that his future is at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I see my future at Real Madrid, of course. I’m just living the dream. I’m playing for the best club in the world… Real Madrid,” Asencio said (via acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle).

The Spaniard's contract expires in 2026, and he apparently has a €50m release clause in his deal. However, recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have already triggered an extension until 2029, while also removing the release clause.

The LaLiga giants are working to tie him down to an improved deal until 2031 to end any speculation regarding his future. Los Blancos expect the player to put pen to paper on a new deal soon, and his recent comments will be a big boost to their plans.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Premier League defender?

Real Madrid are planning to build their defense around Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, and Dean Huijsen, according to AS. Huijsen has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, registering 27 appearances across competitions.

The Spaniard's efforts helped him secure a debut with La Roja during the recent international break. The 19-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the land and has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

The LaLiga champions have altered their transfer strategy of late and are now focusing on talented young footballers. Huijsen fits the bill and could be a superb acquisition this summer.

The Cherries are likely to let him go for €50m, with Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United apparently hot on his heels as well. Los Blancos do not plan to enter a bidding war for the teenager. However, Huijsen prefers to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which could work in their favor.

