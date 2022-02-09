"I'm just being realistic" - Frank Leboeuf says he's never been 'too nice' to Lionel Messi or 'too harsh' on Neymar

Frank Leboeuf has had a lot to say about PSG superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi in recent months, with many of his talks focusing on criticizing the Brazilian. The former Chelsea defender has now come out to clarify that he isn't being overly harsh on the Selecao superstar, nor is he being too subtle on his Argentine colleague.

Instead, the Frenchman claims he is just being realistic in his assessment of the PSG duo. Speaking of Neymar, Frank Leboeuf said he only hits hard at the Brazilian for his poor antics on and off the pitch. Lionel Messi comes out clean in this regard and that's why he doesn't get as much scrutiny, clarifies the former Blues centre-back.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid It's very unlikely that Neymar will start against Real Madrid on Feb 15, his inclusion in the squad for that game is still in question. It's very unlikely that Neymar will start against Real Madrid on Feb 15, his inclusion in the squad for that game is still in question. @lequipe 🚨🇧🇷 It's very unlikely that Neymar will start against Real Madrid on Feb 15, his inclusion in the squad for that game is still in question. @lequipe

"If I'm being harsh on Neymar, it's mostly because of his behavior to his opponents, his behavior towards the club," he told ESPN.

"We don't hear anything about Messi, we don't hear Messi is teasing the opponents, that Messi is doing something special during February like the Rio Carnival; sister's birthday if he has a sister; about the game," Lebeouf added.

Frank Lebeouf stressed that he praises the former Santos star whenever he plays a decent game. He also took some time to acknowledge Lionel Messi's improved performance in PSG's last game against Lille, where the Argentine scored one and assisted another.

"I always say when Neymar had a good game that he's a very good player and I've always said that we're waiting for the good Messi," the Frenchman continued.

"It's only last week, last game that we saw a bit better and maybe it will be the time where we gonna see Messi coming back to his best.

"But I've never been too nice to Messi or too harsh on Neymar, I'm just being realistic," he clarified.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Video: Lionel Messi Scores off Lille’s Inability to Clear the Ball psgtalk.com/2022/02/video-… Video: Lionel Messi Scores off Lille’s Inability to Clear the Ball psgtalk.com/2022/02/video-…

Neymar and Lionel Messi's reunion at PSG yet to take take off

The duo have been far below their normal levels this season

The South American duo finally reunited as the Argentine left Barcelona to join PSG last summer. However, their reunion is yet to produce the desired results. The Brazilian has been struggling with injuries and his colleague has found it difficult to adapt to French football.

So far this season, Lionel Messi has bagged just seven goals and seven assists in 19 games for PSG across all competitions. The Brazilian, on the other hand, has three goals and three assists to his name.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava