"I’m keeping my fingers crossed something happens" - Gary Neville names the 3 players important to Manchester City's treble hopes

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, and Rodri need to remain fit for Manchester City if they want to win the treble this season. The Englishman's comments come after De Bruyne was deemed unfit to feature in the Cityzens' Premier League clash against Fulham today (30 April).

The retired defender believes the Manchester City trio are essential to their treble attempt this term. Neville said on Sky Sports (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"They’re in such good form, all the players are fit. I’m not quite sure what’s happening with De Bruyne today and why he’s not in the squad - maybe we’ll find that out - but only injuries to Haaland, De Bruyne, and maybe Rodri, I feel, would leave a massive dent in their treble hopes. I’m keeping my fingers crossed something happens!"

Manchester City have been behind Arsenal at the top of the league for the majority of the season. Pep Guardiola's side, however, have now earned themselves a massive boost in the title race.

The Cityzens defeated Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad on April 26 in an extremely imperative league encounter. The result might have decided the Premier League title this term.

With a win over Fulham, Manchester City can move to the top of the table, one point above Arsenal with a game in hand. They have also reached the FA Cup final where they will face rivals Manchester United.

City will also face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

"They’re so superior" - Gary Neville says Manchester City will be 'disappointed' if they don't win the treble this season

As it stands, Manchester City are leading the Premier League by one point with a game in hand over the Gunners.

Neville believes the Cityzens would be disappointed in themselves if they were unable to achieve the treble this season. The Englishman claimed that City are a far superior team to their opposition, almost expecting them to lift all three trophies this campaign.

He also drew comparisons between the current Manchester City team and the legendary treble-winning Manchester United team of 1999, which he was part of.

Neville said:

"It would be disappointing for them [if they didn’t win the treble] because when we won the treble back in 99’, there was no evidence to suggest we were better than the Arsenal team because they won the league and the double the year before."

Neville added:

"With City now, they’re so superior to the teams they’ve got left to play. Obviously, they do meet history in Real Madrid, in the Champions League semi-final, but then you’ve got to dismiss that type of thing - that’s emotion. It does exist in football sometimes where a team in a stadium can galvanise something, we’ve seen that before, but I think City now will really fancy themselves."

City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. They will face Real Madrid in the first leg of the UCL semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9.

Poll : 0 votes