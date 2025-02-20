“I’m not Kurt Zouma” - Jose Mourinho makes hilarious claim about ex-Chelsea star when asked to choose between dogs and cats

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has made a hilarious claim about former Blues player Kurt Zouma when asked to choose between dogs and cats. The Portuguese tactician had an interview with John Obi Mikel on the Obi One Podcast recently, where he was asked to pick his pet preferences.

Ad

Mourinho admitted that he preferred dogs, before laying on a hilarious claim that had Mikel laughing:

"Dogs. But I don't have any problems with cats. I'm not Kurt Zouma," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Back in 2022, Kurt Zouma was filmed abusing his cat by his younger brother Yoan, who posted the video on Snapchat. The defender kicked the cat, threw shoes at it, and also slapped its head.

The case was taken to the Thames Magistrates' Court, as Zouma had violated sections of the Animal Welfare Act. He pled guilty and was given 180 hours of community service, while his brother was handed 140 hours. While handing down judgement, district judge Susan Holdham stated (via BBC):

Ad

"Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat. The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs. You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you."

Ad

At the time, Kurt Zouma had left Chelsea and was playing for West Ham. He has now joined Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League on loan.

Jose Mourinho opens up about coaching 2 Chelsea midfielders during his time at Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho has opened up about coaching former Blues John Obi Mikel and Claude Makelele. He discussed the duo on the Obi One Podcast with Mikel, admitting that they were difficult to manage.

Ad

The former Chelsea manager humorously revealed (via One Football):

“John Obi Mikel or Claude Makelele? Two [players] who were a pain in my a— for different reasons. One [Mikel] was a young guy who already thought he was the best in the world but he wasn’t. I had to help him become the top player that he was."

Ad

"The old guy (Makelele) knew more about what a ‘number six’ is than me. He knew more than me. Amazing! But he was in the phase of his career where [he would say]: ‘boss, we have Champions League on Wednesday, can you give me the weekend off?’ Both were amazing.”

Jose Mourinho joined Chelsea in 2004, after he won the UEFA Champions League with Porto. He spent just three years at the club, winning the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once. He returned again in 2013 but was sacked within two years despite winning the league in the 2014-15 season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback