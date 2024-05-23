"I'm leaving PSG, for now that's the only thing to know" - Kylian Mbappe provides response when asked if he's joining Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe refused to provide a definitive response when asked if he will join Real Madrid this summer. The French forward reiterated that he is leaving PSG, but provided no hints about his future destination.

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes has been increasingly uncertain over the last year, as contract negotiations between the forward and the club stalled. By January, the forward was free to talk to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club to join as a free agent.

While reports abound that he has already decided on moving to Real Madrid next, Mbappe has kept mum about joining the Spanish giants. When directly asked about it at an event, he told the press (via Madrid Universal):

"I'm leaving PSG, for now that's the only thing to know."

When asked if his mother, Fayza Lamari, who is also his representative, knew his next destination, Mbappe refused to reveal anything, saying:

"If she knows, ask her. Because I don't know (laughs)."

Mbappe played a limited role for PSG this season, featuring in only 29 league matches, as the club prepared for life without him. However, the forward still put up impressive numbers, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists.

Barcelona star makes it clear that Catalan giants are not scared of Real Madrid with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

La Blaugrana striker Robert Lewandowski was recently asked about the prospect of an already impressive Real Madrid squad adding Mbappe to their ranks. Los Blancos won La Liga comfortably this season and have reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Lewandowski does not see any reason to be afraid of Madrid's potential strength with Mbappe. He told MARCA:

"It's not official yet but it seems that all roads lead to Real Madrid. Fear? No, of course not, obviously he's an incredible player and if he goes to Real Madrid, it will be a very strong team."

"But our mentality has to be that no matter how good the players are, if we are a team and work together, we can beat them. We have to be ready from the first game and the first minutes because Real Madrid will probably need time."

Lewandowski will be hoping to surpass Mbappe on the goal-scoring leaderboard if they compete against each other in La Liga next season.