"I'm left scratching my head" - Michael Owen says Manchester United 'haven't got a clue' what they're trying to achieve

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has said that he is unsure what the Red Devils are trying to achieve. His comments came after a rather fortuitous 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

United continue to make headlines for the wrong reasons after failing to meet expectations yet again this season. They have exited both domestic cup competitions, and trail leaders Manchester City by 17 points in the Premier League. Rangnick's men aren't expected to go all the way in the Champions League either.

It goes without saying United have been on a downward spiral since their legendary manager Sir. Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013. Many world-class managers have been brought in to replace the Scotsman, but none have been able to create a lasting legacy at the club.

The likes of Louis van Gaal and David Moyes were nowhere near expectations at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho had a fair spell with the Red Devils, winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League. However, that doesn't make much of a difference to Owen, who was quoted as saying on BT Sport in this regard:

"How many times have we been down this road. Since Sir Alex they've gone out and got the best man available every single time, Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho."

"They've had so many great managers and let's be honest, none of them have really cracked it with the quality they had. Yes you can say they won a League Cup or Europa League, but come on," continued Owen.

Owen went on to suggest that what United need right now is a manager who will stay true to a defined system of playing.

He said:

"I think United just need someone with a structure, come rain or shine this is how we're going to play. I still watch United and still haven't got a clue what they're trying to achieve, I'm left scratching my head. There's something missing."

Manchester United in a scrap for top four

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils currently occupy fourth position in the Premier League table, with 46 points in 26 games. However, they face a tough battle to hold on to fourth spot, as clubs behind them have games in hand.

Manchester United are four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. Sixth-placed Arsenal are four points adrift of United, but have three games in hand. Seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (40) and eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (39) have two games in arrears.

So it remains to be seen how the race for the top four pans out in the next few weeks.

